13 Jan 2017 13:43:39 PM
13 Jan 2017 13:43:39 PM
12 Jan 2017 15:59:04 PM
Most people know Robbie Lawler 3.0, the well rounded striker that has beaten names like Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks, and most recently Carlos Condit. What they don't know is that this comes at the tail end of 16 year career in which his style has seen many rebirths. With his longtime striking coach Mike Pena retired, and rumors of him living American Top Team (ATT), what will Robbie Lawler 4.0 look like?
12 Jan 2017 12:57:00 PM
“Why the hell is he coming back?”
"Why the hell is he coming back?"

That seems to be the main question being asked about the upcoming main event of UFC Fight Night 103. BJ Penn hasn't fought since his odd performance against former rival Frankie Edgar. "The Prodigy" will face off against the red hot Yair Rodriguez, a tough challenge for anyone at featherweight. Rodriguez is a young hungry up and comer with a ton of upside. He's unpredictable and dangerous for that very reason. Once again that same nagging question arises. Why the hell is Penn coming back to face this young hungry lion?
11 Jan 2017 14:35:55 PM
Former UFC light heavyweight title holder and recent weightlifting enthusiast Jon Jones has had a lot of time on his hands lately. After multiple run ins with the law, and recently USADA (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency), the possible pound for pound G.O.A.T has finally found something a little more constructive to do with his free time.
11 Jan 2017 06:15:19 AM
10 Jan 2017 13:13:44 PM
9 Jan 2017 12:43:30 PM
Who would've thought the most MMA action we would see over the weekend would come in the form of Meryl Streep. The long time actress was honored with a lifetime achievement award at this past weekend's Golden Globe. After being welcomed to the stage by Viola Davis, Streep began he speech in earnest. Midway through, Streep made a joke at the expense of fans and athletes of the sports of football as well as mixed martial arts. If you haven't heard the details then let me fill you in.
6 Jan 2017 18:13:24 PM
If we really think about, the writing was on the wall for former light heavyweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. Dropping 2 of his last fights and being unresponsive for 3 minutes during his weight cut for the Eddie Alvarez fight, 2016 was not exactly a good year for the 32 year old Brazilian.
6 Jan 2017 12:14:42 PM
Tyron Woodley. The UFC welterweight champion. The man looking for a big payday. And why the hell not? That's the point of prize fighting in the first place isn't it? To throw your bones at another human being and get paid loads of cash. At least that's how things would be in a perfect world. Instead, fighters are competing against each other for a disporportionate amount of money compared to what they bring in. Tyron Woodley wants his big payday and he's looking to get it through battling against fellow champion Michael Bisping. The problem with that is Woodley once again has the worst timing.
6 Jan 2017 08:36:10 AM
We all know what happened last saturday night to UFC media darling Ronda Rousey. She was taken out in less than a minute by current reigning women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes. While many called for retirement, those looking for the silver lining called for a career in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).
Ego. It's something I tell my fighters never to have. It's helpful in its ability to push through pain, [...]
She got hit in the face. That would probably be the meathead's quick and easy version of what went [...]
Ronda Rousey has been a ghost for the past thirteen months since her defeat at the hands of Holly [...]
We know Conor McGregor is suppose to be the best trash talker in the game but Cruz is coming [...]
UFC 207 is quickly approaching and I for one can't wait. While the card has its fair share of [...]
We all know the story of Samson and Delilah. Samson was judge of Israel and derived his great strength [...]
Remember the days of the WEC? The simpler times when damn near every fight was exciting, save for Chad [...]
In this day and age combat sports are changing drastically. While boxing loses favor, kickboxing sits in limbo, and [...]
Michelle Waterson, Alan Jouban and Mickey Gall all had something in common last Saturday night. Each of them in [...]
The main event of UFC on Fox 22 features two young ladies who could have easily chosen the life [...]
UFC on Fox 22 features some pretty intriguing matchups one of which features a bonafide slugger versus a more [...]
And the hits just keep on coming as the UFC sets up for yet another event this Saturday night [...]
