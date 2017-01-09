MMA News

Which MMA Fighter Will Test Positive For Steroids Next?

Fallout: The Real Reasons Ronda Rousey Lost At UFC 207

meryl streep vs mma header Fallout: The Golden Globes And Meryl Streep’s “Attack”...
tyron woodley wants bisping fight header Opinion: Tyron Woodley Should Focus On Welterweight Division Instead of...
dominick cruz vs ego header Opinion: Was Dominick Cruz Crushed Under The Weight Of His Ego?

9 Jan 2017 12:43:30 PM

Fallout: The Golden Globes And Meryl Streep’s “Attack” On MMA

Who would’ve thought the most MMA action we would see over the weekend would come in the form of Meryl Streep. The long time actress was honored with a lifetime achievement award at this past weekend’s Golden Globe. After being welcomed to the stage by Viola Davis, Streep began he speech in earnest. Midway through, Streep made a joke at the expense of fans and athletes of the sports of football as well as mixed martial arts. If you haven’t heard the details then let me fill you in.

6 Jan 2017 18:13:24 PM

Former Lightweight Champ Rafael Dos Anjos Moving To Welterweight

If we really think about, the writing was on the wall for former light heavyweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. Dropping 2 of his last fights and being unresponsive for 3 minutes during his weight cut for the Eddie Alvarez fight, 2016 was not exactly a good year for the 32 year old Brazilian.

6 Jan 2017 12:14:42 PM

Opinion: Tyron Woodley Should Focus On Welterweight Division Instead of Michael Bisping

Tyron Woodley. The UFC welterweight champion. The man looking for a big payday. And why the hell not? That’s the point of prize fighting in the first place isn’t it? To throw your bones at another human being and get paid loads of cash. At least that’s how things would be in a perfect world. Instead, fighters are competing against each other for a disporportionate amount of money compared to what they bring in. Tyron Woodley wants his big payday and he’s looking to get it through battling against fellow champion Michael Bisping. The problem with that is Woodley once again has the worst timing.

6 Jan 2017 08:36:10 AM

Jonathan Coachman On Ronda Rousey: “As Far As WWE Is Concerned, They Don’t Bring in Broken Stars.”

We all know what happened last saturday night to UFC media darling Ronda Rousey. She was taken out in less than a minute by current reigning women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes. While many called for retirement, those looking for the silver lining called for a career in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

5 Jan 2017 11:22:57 AM

Opinion: Was Dominick Cruz Crushed Under The Weight Of His Ego?

Ego. It’s something I tell my fighters never to have. It’s helpful in its ability to push through pain, to overcome fear and doubt, telling yourself that you belong in the ring or cage. But as useful as it can be, it’s something impossible to fully control. Some say that “ego is the fuel a fighter needs to get to the top.” Still, I say it’s useless. “If you want to knock a man out, you don’t look for it. You allow it to happen.” Training camp after training camp this is the motto that is instilled into my fighters. It’s exactly the approach Dominick Cruz has followed for his entire career. That is, until UFC 207.

4 Jan 2017 16:23:38 PM

Todd Grisham Joins The UFC Broadcasting Team…How Do We Feel About This?

Now that UFC 207 has come and gone, there are somethings that have been left in it's wake. For one, the possible retirement of Ronda Rousey. Secondly, the emergence of Cody Garbrandt. And thirdly, the bittersweet "so long" of 19 year cage side announcer Mike Goldberg.

4 Jan 2017 06:37:32 AM

Now That It’s Over…Who Does Garbrandt Fight Next?

The unthinkable (okay, a bit dramatic) happened on Saturday. Cody Garbrandt beat Dominick Cruz by unanimous decision…by UNANIMOUS DECISION! Still can't believe it.

3 Jan 2017 10:23:18 AM

Fallout: The Real Reasons Ronda Rousey Lost At UFC 207

She got hit in the face. That would probably be the meathead’s quick and easy version of what went wrong for former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey when she faced off against the new champ Amanda Nunes. That certainly isn’t an incorrect statement by any means, but it’s not really telling the full story of proceedings. Ronda Rousey, her coach Edmond Tarverdyan, and the UFC made some pretty big gaffs leading up to UFC 207.

30 Dec 2016 22:22:11 PM

UFC 207 Result: Nunes Beats Rousey in 1st Round

30 Dec 2016 12:55:11 PM

Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey: 5 Things To Keep An Eye On

Ronda Rousey has been a ghost for the past thirteen months since her defeat at the hands of Holly Holm. Since then it’s been radio silence on the “Rowdy” front and as such fans have been waiting with baited breath to see how Rousey would rebound from her first loss. The sad part about Ronda’s big comeback party is that she’ll have to lock horns with current women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Usually, a breakdown would follow this introductory paragraph, but you have to shake things up now and again. So instead, here’s five points of interest to watch out for in the UFC 207 main event.

Ronda Rousey Storms Off Stage After Early Weigh Ins.

Dominick Cruz Owns Cody Garbrandt…Again!

We know Conor McGregor is suppose to be the best trash talker in the game but Cruz is coming [...]

UFC 207 Picks: This Is The Only Way Cody Garbrandt Can Beat Dominick Cruz

UFC 207 is quickly approaching and I for one can’t wait. While the card has its fair share of [...]

Does The Bearded Fighter Carry An Unfair Advantage?

We all know the story of Samson and Delilah. Samson was judge of Israel and derived his great strength [...]

Unsung Hero: Retired From Competition, Mike Brown Is Still A Fighter

Remember the days of the WEC? The simpler times when damn near every fight was exciting, save for Chad [...]

Cris Cyborg Tests Positive For Banned Substance, USADA Sentence Pending

Could This Guy Be The Future In MMA Striking?

Fights We Want To See: Rose Namajunas Calls Out The Karate Hottie

Ronda Rousey Bashes McGregor And Mayweather. Is She Right?

In this day and age combat sports are changing drastically. While boxing loses favor, kickboxing sits in limbo, and [...]

Video: Cruz May Have Won The Battle But Who Wins The War?

Fallout: The Hype Train Destruction Of Vanzant, Northcutt, And Perry

Michelle Waterson, Alan Jouban and Mickey Gall all had something in common last Saturday night. Each of them in [...]

UFC On Fox 22: Can The “Karate Hottie” Hold Off The “12 Gauge” That Is Paige Vanzant?

The main event of UFC on Fox 22 features two young ladies who could have easily chosen the life [...]

UFC On Fox 22: Is Mike Perry Legit Or Will He Get Knocked Out By A Former Male Model?

UFC on Fox 22 features some pretty intriguing matchups one of which features a bonafide slugger versus a more [...]

UFC On Fox 22: Has Mickey Gall Bitten Off More Than He Can Chew Or Will He Run Through Sage Northcutt?

And the hits just keep on coming as the UFC sets up for yet another event this Saturday night [...]

Cris Cyborg Weighs In On Getting Passed Over For The Featherweight Title

In case you haven’t heard, as of Tuesday night the UFC has added a Women’s featherweight division (145lbs), and [...]

Fallout: Let’s Talk About This Weight Cutting Thing

So after all the chaos that threatened to turn UFC 206 in to one of the more unfortunate cards [...]

Fallout: UFC 206 Delivers On Battles For The Ages

UFC 206 was in some real trouble. The loss of the Daniel Cormier/Anthony Johnson main event made it seem [...]

Tyron Woodley Calls Out Nick Diaz For Big Money Fight At UFC 209

Welterweight champion Tyron “The chosen one” Woodley has been asking for a money fight for a while now. After [...]

UFC 206 Picks: Interim Title On The Line…For One

The main event of UFC 206 may be tarnished by the fact that former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis missed [...]

UFC 206 Picks: Will Cowboy Outduel The Immortal One?

The new co-main event will likely be just as exciting as the featherweight featured bout. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is [...]

