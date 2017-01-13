MMA News

Which MMA Fighter Will Test Positive For Steroids Next?

fallout- why ronda rousey lost header

Fallout: The Real Reasons Ronda Rousey Lost At UFC 207

meryl streep vs mma header Fallout: The Golden Globes And Meryl Streep’s “Attack”...
tyron woodley wants bisping fight header Opinion: Tyron Woodley Should Focus On Welterweight Division Instead of...
dominick cruz vs ego header Opinion: Was Dominick Cruz Crushed Under The Weight Of His Ego?

13 Jan 2017 13:43:39 PM

UFC 209: Do Interim Titles Make Sense?

With MMAfighting.com and other reputable news sites such as the LA Times confirming that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be fighting Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson for the 155 interim belt at UFC 209, it begs the question – are interim titles necessary?

12 Jan 2017 15:59:04 PM

Robbie Lawler Leaves ATT, What’s Next For The Former Champ?

Most people know Robbie Lawler 3.0, the well rounded striker that has beaten names like Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks, and most recently Carlos Condit. What they don’t know is that this comes at the tail end of 16 year career in which his style has seen many rebirths. With his longtime striking coach Mike Pena retired, and rumors of him living American Top Team (ATT), what will Robbie Lawler 4.0 look like?

12 Jan 2017 12:57:00 PM

Opinion: So, Why Is BJ Penn Returning Again?

“Why the hell is he coming back?”

That seems to be the main question being asked about the upcoming main event of UFC Fight Night 103. BJ Penn hasn’t fought since his odd performance against former rival Frankie Edgar. “The Prodigy” will face off against the red hot Yair Rodriguez, a tough challenge for anyone at featherweight. Rodriguez is a young hungry up and comer with a ton of upside. He’s unpredictable and dangerous for that very reason. Once again that same nagging question arises. Why the hell is Penn coming back to face this young hungry lion?

11 Jan 2017 14:35:55 PM

Jon Jones Faces Bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovic And Powerlifter Rob Oberst In Arm Wrestling Match

Former UFC light heavyweight title holder and recent weightlifting enthusiast Jon Jones has had a lot of time on his hands lately. After multiple run ins with the law, and recently USADA (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency), the possible pound for pound G.O.A.T has finally found something a little more constructive to do with his free time.

11 Jan 2017 06:15:19 AM

If Tyron Woodley Can Beat “Wonderboy”, Will The People Accept Him As Their Champ?

To put it bluntly, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley rubs people the wrong way. Whether it’s for lack of personality, big money fight call outs, or playing the race card, for some reason or another he hasn’t exactly been a big smash hit with the fans. Until now…maybe?

10 Jan 2017 13:13:44 PM

UFC Fight Night 103: John Moraga Has His Work Cut Out For Him Against Sergio Pettis

UFC Fight Night 103 features a flyweight showdown that could decide the future for both men involved. Former title challenger John Moraga looks to get back on track against the young and talented Sergio Pettis. How do these two match up? Let’s take a deeper look into things.

9 Jan 2017 12:43:30 PM

Fallout: The Golden Globes And Meryl Streep’s “Attack” On MMA

Who would’ve thought the most MMA action we would see over the weekend would come in the form of Meryl Streep. The long time actress was honored with a lifetime achievement award at this past weekend’s Golden Globe. After being welcomed to the stage by Viola Davis, Streep began he speech in earnest. Midway through, Streep made a joke at the expense of fans and athletes of the sports of football as well as mixed martial arts. If you haven’t heard the details then let me fill you in.

6 Jan 2017 18:13:24 PM

Former Lightweight Champ Rafael Dos Anjos Moving To Welterweight

If we really think about, the writing was on the wall for former light heavyweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. Dropping 2 of his last fights and being unresponsive for 3 minutes during his weight cut for the Eddie Alvarez fight, 2016 was not exactly a good year for the 32 year old Brazilian.

6 Jan 2017 12:14:42 PM

Opinion: Tyron Woodley Should Focus On Welterweight Division Instead of Michael Bisping

Tyron Woodley. The UFC welterweight champion. The man looking for a big payday. And why the hell not? That’s the point of prize fighting in the first place isn’t it? To throw your bones at another human being and get paid loads of cash. At least that’s how things would be in a perfect world. Instead, fighters are competing against each other for a disporportionate amount of money compared to what they bring in. Tyron Woodley wants his big payday and he’s looking to get it through battling against fellow champion Michael Bisping. The problem with that is Woodley once again has the worst timing.

6 Jan 2017 08:36:10 AM

Jonathan Coachman On Ronda Rousey: “As Far As WWE Is Concerned, They Don’t Bring in Broken Stars.”

We all know what happened last saturday night to UFC media darling Ronda Rousey. She was taken out in less than a minute by current reigning women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes. While many called for retirement, those looking for the silver lining called for a career in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

dominick cruz vs ego header

Opinion: Was Dominick Cruz Crushed Under The Weight Of His Ego?

Ego. It’s something I tell my fighters never to have. It’s helpful in its ability to push through pain, [...]

todd grisham

Todd Grisham Joins The UFC Broadcasting Team…How Do We Feel About This?

Garbrandt heder

Now That It’s Over…Who Does Garbrandt Fight Next?

fallout- why ronda rousey lost header

Fallout: The Real Reasons Ronda Rousey Lost At UFC 207

She got hit in the face. That would probably be the meathead’s quick and easy version of what went [...]

UFC 207 Result: Nunes Beats Rousey in 1st Round

5 things to look out for ronda rousey amanda nunes header

Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey: 5 Things To Keep An Eye On

Ronda Rousey has been a ghost for the past thirteen months since her defeat at the hands of Holly [...]

rousey weigh 207

Ronda Rousey Storms Off Stage After Early Weigh Ins.

Cruz owns Garbrandt

Dominick Cruz Owns Cody Garbrandt…Again!

We know Conor McGregor is suppose to be the best trash talker in the game but Cruz is coming [...]

ufc 207 picks dominick cruz vs cody garbrandt header

UFC 207 Picks: This Is The Only Way Cody Garbrandt Can Beat Dominick Cruz

UFC 207 is quickly approaching and I for one can’t wait. While the card has its fair share of [...]

Meek Valhalla

Does The Bearded Fighter Carry An Unfair Advantage?

We all know the story of Samson and Delilah. Samson was judge of Israel and derived his great strength [...]

unsung hero - mike brown header

Unsung Hero: Retired From Competition, Mike Brown Is Still A Fighter

Remember the days of the WEC? The simpler times when damn near every fight was exciting, save for Chad [...]

cyborg weight punch

Cris Cyborg Tests Positive For Banned Substance, USADA Sentence Pending

Galore Bofando

Could This Guy Be The Future In MMA Striking?

Rose vs paige

Fights We Want To See: Rose Namajunas Calls Out The Karate Hottie

ronda rousey bashes mcgregor and mayweather header

Ronda Rousey Bashes McGregor And Mayweather. Is She Right?

In this day and age combat sports are changing drastically. While boxing loses favor, kickboxing sits in limbo, and [...]

cruzvscody

Video: Cruz May Have Won The Battle But Who Wins The War?

hype train destruction header

Fallout: The Hype Train Destruction Of Vanzant, Northcutt, And Perry

Michelle Waterson, Alan Jouban and Mickey Gall all had something in common last Saturday night. Each of them in [...]

UFC On Fox 22: Can The “Karate Hottie” Hold Off The “12 Gauge” That Is Paige Vanzant?

The main event of UFC on Fox 22 features two young ladies who could have easily chosen the life [...]

alan jouban battle mike perry header

UFC On Fox 22: Is Mike Perry Legit Or Will He Get Knocked Out By A Former Male Model?

UFC on Fox 22 features some pretty intriguing matchups one of which features a bonafide slugger versus a more [...]

mickey gall vs sage northcutt header

UFC On Fox 22: Has Mickey Gall Bitten Off More Than He Can Chew Or Will He Run Through Sage Northcutt?

And the hits just keep on coming as the UFC sets up for yet another event this Saturday night [...]

