Steroids in MMA
Which MMA Fighter Will Test Positive For Steroids Next?

Rebuilding The Fighter: What Ronda Rousey Should Do To Improve

chris weidman vs gegard mousasi trash talk header Gegard Mousasi Once Again Proves That The Squeaky Wheel Gets The Oil In...
boxing not enough for penn vs rodriguez header Fallout: UFC Fight Night 103 AKA The Death Of Traditional Boxing In MMA
meryl streep vs mma header Fallout: The Golden Globes And Meryl Streep’s “Attack”...

25 Jan 2017 22:44:31 PM

Cormier-Johnson 2 Main Event UFC 210 At Buffalo

Earlier today UFC posted on their website that Daniel Cormier is set to fight Anthony Johnson on the UFC 210 card at Key Bank Arena in Buffalo. This will be the second time the heavyweights will meet in the octagon, with cormier winning the first bout via rear naked choke after surviving a first round knockdown. Cormier then went on to defend the title against Alexander Gustafsson in an instant classic. A knockdown, drag out, war.

25 Jan 2017 12:58:44 PM

Jorge Masvidal Has A Chip On His Shoulder And He’s Looking To Prove Exactly Why

If you’re a harcore MMA fan, chances are you like Jorge Masvidal. He’s one of those sadistic fighters that not only like to hit, but get hit. If you knock him down, he’s right back in your face, if you take him to the brink, he’s thirsty for more – the man loves to scrap. Unfortunately for these “every man” fighters, this business involves more that just heart. Dropping two close fights via split decision and never really breaking into the creme de’ la creme of the UFC, it seems Masvidal is back with a chip on his shoulder and he says Donald Cerrone is part of the problem.

24 Jan 2017 11:59:13 AM

You know, it’s becoming clear that most times when a fighter loses people steadily begin to discuss their options and future. Many say that fighter A is done, that it makes no sense to continue. They’re washed up and broken down, their skill set just isn’t cutting it. In some cases it’s true, some fighters simply don’t have the skill set needed to continue to succeed or come back from a crushing defeat. One of the fighters that fit into that category is someone who has dominated the competition for years.

23 Jan 2017 12:33:28 PM

Fallout: Paul Daley, Brennan Ward, And Flying Knees Of Destruction

C-note

Bellator 170 was filled with some interesting fights. Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen fought an old man match so clunky people thought it was fixed, Hisaki Kato vs. Ralek Gracie played “let’s not actually fight each other” for 3 rds, and Emmanuel Sanchez managed to throw two illegal knees to a downed opponent and still come out on with a victory. However, one thing that was pretty straightforward was Paul “Semtex” Daley’s 1st round flying knee K.O. of Brennan Ward, and even more straightforward is the picture of the result.

20 Jan 2017 13:38:16 PM

Michael Bisping Out with Knee Surgery: Is There Another Interim Title On The Horizon?

It was recently posted on Twitter by Fight Network’s John Pollock that Middleweight Champ Michael “the gifted” Bisping is out due to a meniscus tear and will not be eyeing a return until May. With all the hooplah about interim titles, it seems like there’s another on the horizon. The only question is, who gets the shot?

19 Jan 2017 12:51:14 PM

Gegard Mousasi Once Again Proves That The Squeaky Wheel Gets The Oil In Modern MMA

These days if you’re looking to make the big bucks in MMA you better be a damn good talker. While fighting ability should be the end all be all, the reality is that if you’re looking to get truckloads of money then you’re going to have to market yourself the right way. There’s nothing like a good story line to hang your hat on and it’s exactly what the fans want to see. Ticket sales and pay-per-view purchases can’t simply be sold on the prospect of a good performance. Personalities are what sell these days and if you’re looking to get things done and move the needle in your favor then you better have a good marketing plan set up.

18 Jan 2017 13:53:42 PM

Opinion: Bellator Is Becoming A Breeding Ground For The Gracie Family

Remember the days of the prominent Gracie family in mixed martial arts? Of course you do because they’re influence is still around to this day. But that’s not even entirely the truth. It seems that these days even more fighters from the Gracie family tree are actively competing in MMA. From Royce Gracie, the man who introduced the proficiency of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the first ever UFC event, to Neiman Gracie who most recently competed at Bellator 163 back in November 2016, the Gracie family is still very much active on the scene. But an interesting pattern is beginning to arise. Frankly, it seems like Bellator is becoming a breeding ground for members of the Gracie family looking to excel in the sport.

17 Jan 2017 07:15:36 AM

Tim Kennedy Retires At Age 37

Have you ever had one of those things you knew was coming but when it happened you still didn’t feel like you were prepared? That’s how we feel about Tim Kennedy’s post on facebook. In the recent post, Kennedy announces his retirement at the tender age of 37 and gives his reasons as why this should be the end. It’s the age old story, when the body won’t react as fast as the mind wants, and the things you once did you cannot do anymore. In this heartfelt letter, Kennedy thanks everyone involved in his MMA career and even calls out some legendary fighters by name. Robbie Lawler, why you gotta hit so hard?

16 Jan 2017 14:53:19 PM

Fallout: UFC Fight Night 103 AKA The Death Of Traditional Boxing In MMA


Boxing. For western martial artists it’s been the go striking art for what feels like an eternity. In the realm of mixed martial arts it was once the preferred striking option for the dominant wrestler. Matt Hughes, Frank Trigg, Randy Couture, and Sean Sherk were just a few fighters from the old school era of the sport that utilized a hybrid boxing and wrestling game. When BJ Penn came onto the scene he utilized a similar approach albeit with more knees and a suffocating jiu jitsu top game. Penn was a man to fear based on his solid boxing skill and ability to dominate on the ground if in top position. But what we saw yesterday showcased the fact that having a terrifying boxing game isn’t going to cut it in the current landscape of mixed martial arts.

13 Jan 2017 13:43:39 PM

UFC 209: Do Interim Titles Make Sense?

With MMAfighting.com and other reputable news sites such as the LA Times confirming that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be fighting Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson for the 155 interim belt at UFC 209, it begs the question – are interim titles necessary?

