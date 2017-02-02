2 Feb 2017 10:12:47 AM
1 Feb 2017 11:19:05 AM
So with my dedication to writing Fallout articles, the chance to speak on Conor McGregor and his quest to become the first major MMA star to cross over and dominate in another combat sport, *cough* Alistair Overeem *cough*, has been a bit out of reach. It's a strange day to see a UFC champion grow to such heights to be capable of calling out another sport's pound for pound king. Floyd Mayweather is boxing's most polarizing figure and the man is retired. Nevertheless, Mayweather still has a target on his back. A fight with Mayweather means money in the bank for both him and his potential opponent. But Conor McGregor is no slouch in producing big bucks in a major pay-per-view event. Both Mayweather and McGregor hold something special that makes even the most casual of combat fans want to tune into one of their fights.
31 Jan 2017 02:33:54 AM
We know everyone is on the Valentina Shevchenko hype train after the win. She dispensed of top contender Juliana Pena in less than two rounds – by armbar nonetheless. However Amanda Nunes is a different animal, and unfortunately for Shevchenko her power and confidence is on the rise.
30 Jan 2017 10:18:36 AM
Conor McGregor talked a metric ton of trash over the weekend which is pretty interesting stuff to dissect. But while all his talk may be interesting there are still some interesting topics to tackle as far as this past weekend's fights are concerned. The main and co-main event of UFC Denver saw a pretty dominating victory and an unforeseen upset cap off a night of fairly entertaining fights. Valentina Shevchenko and Jorge Masvidal left the event in considerably higher standings than when they first arrived in Colorado.
27 Jan 2017 13:02:20 PM
The main event of UFC on Fox 23 features two of the most ferocious women in the bantamweight division as Valentina Shevchenko squares off against Julianna Pena. Both women have built up quite the resume with Shevchenko having defeated former bantam weight champion Holly Holm and Pena out dueling Cat Zingano. These two women are both extremely talented with their own specific roads to victory. Who gets the job done at UFC Denver?
26 Jan 2017 09:58:10 AM
Heading into the twenty-fourth season of The Ultimate Fighter, I wasn't all that excited about the premise. A sixteen man tournament to determine who would challenge the nigh unbeatable human tornado also referred to as Demetrious Johnson? Suffice it to say, I wasn't particularly convinced the season would be worthwhile. Johnson as flyweight champion has looked nearly perfect in almost all of his outings. The thought process was that none of these flyweights had what it takes to actually challenge Johnson and ultimate it's a notion that proved to be true.
25 Jan 2017 22:44:31 PM
Earlier today UFC posted on their website that Daniel Cormier is set to fight Anthony Johnson on the UFC 210 card at Key Bank Arena in Buffalo. This will be the second time the heavyweights will meet in the octagon, with cormier winning the first bout via rear naked choke after surviving a first round knockdown. Cormier then went on to defend the title against Alexander Gustafsson in an instant classic. A knockdown, drag out, war.
25 Jan 2017 12:58:44 PM
If you're a harcore MMA fan, chances are you like Jorge Masvidal. He's one of those sadistic fighters that not only like to hit, but get hit. If you knock him down, he's right back in your face, if you take him to the brink, he's thirsty for more – the man loves to scrap. Unfortunately for these "every man" fighters, this business involves more that just heart. Dropping two close fights via split decision and never really breaking into the creme de' la creme of the UFC, it seems Masvidal is back with a chip on his shoulder and he says Donald Cerrone is part of the problem.
24 Jan 2017 11:59:13 AM
You know, it's becoming clear that most times when a fighter loses people steadily begin to discuss their options and future. Many say that fighter A is done, that it makes no sense to continue. They're washed up and broken down, their skill set just isn't cutting it. In some cases it's true, some fighters simply don't have the skill set needed to continue to succeed or come back from a crushing defeat. One of the fighters that fit into that category is someone who has dominated the competition for years.
23 Jan 2017 12:33:28 PM
Bellator 170 was filled with some interesting fights. Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen fought an old man match so clunky people thought it was fixed, Hisaki Kato vs. Ralek Gracie played "let's not actually fight each other" for 3 rds, and Emmanuel Sanchez managed to throw two illegal knees to a downed opponent and still come out on with a victory. However, one thing that was pretty straightforward was Paul "Semtex" Daley's 1st round flying knee K.O. of Brennan Ward, and even more straightforward is the picture of the result.
