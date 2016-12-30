MMA News

Which MMA Fighter Will Test Positive For Steroids Next?

Cris Cyborg Tests Positive For Banned Substance, USADA Sentence Pending

unsung hero - mike brown header Unsung Hero: Retired From Competition, Mike Brown Is Still A Fighter
ronda rousey bashes mcgregor and mayweather header Ronda Rousey Bashes McGregor And Mayweather. Is She Right?
ufc 206 and the weight problems header Fallout: Let’s Talk About This Weight Cutting Thing

30 Dec 2016 22:22:11 PM

UFC 207 Result: Nunes Beats Rousey in 1st Round

30 Dec 2016 12:55:11 PM

Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey: 5 Things To Keep An Eye On

Ronda Rousey has been a ghost for the past thirteen months since her defeat at the hands of Holly Holm. Since then it’s been radio silence on the “Rowdy” front and as such fans have been waiting with baited breath to see how Rousey would rebound from her first loss. The sad part about Ronda’s big comeback party is that she’ll have to lock horns with current women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Usually, a breakdown would follow this introductory paragraph, but you have to shake things up now and again. So instead, here’s five points of interest to watch out for in the UFC 207 main event.

29 Dec 2016 10:24:05 AM

Ronda Rousey Storms Off Stage After Early Weigh Ins.

29 Dec 2016 05:30:18 AM

Dominick Cruz Owns Cody Garbrandt…Again!

We know Conor McGregor is suppose to be the best trash talker in the game but Cruz is coming in as a close second. The cerebral assassin strikes again and this time it’s a headshot to the Alpha Male crew.

28 Dec 2016 09:52:29 AM

UFC 207 Picks: This Is The Only Way Cody Garbrandt Can Beat Dominick Cruz

UFC 207 is quickly approaching and I for one can’t wait. While the card has its fair share of standout matches, the co-main event is certainly one the fans should keep their eyes on as Cody Garbrandt bids for the bantamweight title again champ Dominick Cruz. The trash talk has been colorful even finding its way onto social media. Both men have been trading jabs, Cruz arguably getting the better of Garbrandt in the exchanges, and now they’ll trade their virtual punches for some legitimate action on Friday night.

28 Dec 2016 07:22:02 AM

Does The Bearded Fighter Carry An Unfair Advantage?

We all know the story of Samson and Delilah. Samson was judge of Israel and derived his great strength from his lengthy locks. When his enemies discovered his secret they devised a plan to cut off his hair, gouge his eyes out, and imprison him to a number of years of hard labor…geez. So how would Samson favor in the new age of MMA? Well if he fought in Ontario, let’s just say I wouldn’t exactly put the house on it.

27 Dec 2016 10:25:48 AM

Unsung Hero: Retired From Competition, Mike Brown Is Still A Fighter

Remember the days of the WEC? The simpler times when damn near every fight was exciting, save for Chad Mendes and his earlier grinding wrestling style. It was a time that turned Urijah Faber, Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, Miguel Torres, Takeya Mizugaki, Joseph Benavidez, Demetrious Johnson, and countless others into major MMA stars. It highlighted the greatness of the lighter weight divisions and how exciting the match ups could be. It was also the time when Mike Brown had his time to shine above all the other featherweights in the world.

23 Dec 2016 12:54:40 PM

Cris Cyborg Tests Positive For Banned Substance, USADA Sentence Pending

22 Dec 2016 08:59:33 AM

Could This Guy Be The Future In MMA Striking?

21 Dec 2016 08:20:24 AM

Fights We Want To See: Rose Namajunas Calls Out The Karate Hottie

ronda rousey bashes mcgregor and mayweather header

Ronda Rousey Bashes McGregor And Mayweather. Is She Right?

In this day and age combat sports are changing drastically. While boxing loses favor, kickboxing sits in limbo, and [...]

cruzvscody

Video: Cruz May Have Won The Battle But Who Wins The War?

hype train destruction header

Fallout: The Hype Train Destruction Of Vanzant, Northcutt, And Perry

Michelle Waterson, Alan Jouban and Mickey Gall all had something in common last Saturday night. Each of them in [...]

UFC On Fox 22: Can The “Karate Hottie” Hold Off The “12 Gauge” That Is Paige Vanzant?

The main event of UFC on Fox 22 features two young ladies who could have easily chosen the life [...]

alan jouban battle mike perry header

UFC On Fox 22: Is Mike Perry Legit Or Will He Get Knocked Out By A Former Male Model?

UFC on Fox 22 features some pretty intriguing matchups one of which features a bonafide slugger versus a more [...]

mickey gall vs sage northcutt header

UFC On Fox 22: Has Mickey Gall Bitten Off More Than He Can Chew Or Will He Run Through Sage Northcutt?

And the hits just keep on coming as the UFC sets up for yet another event this Saturday night [...]

cyborg weight punch

Cris Cyborg Weighs In On Getting Passed Over For The Featherweight Title

In case you haven’t heard, as of Tuesday night the UFC has added a Women’s featherweight division (145lbs), and [...]

ufc 206 and the weight problems header

Fallout: Let’s Talk About This Weight Cutting Thing

So after all the chaos that threatened to turn UFC 206 in to one of the more unfortunate cards [...]

ufc 206 battles for the ages header

Fallout: UFC 206 Delivers On Battles For The Ages

UFC 206 was in some real trouble. The loss of the Daniel Cormier/Anthony Johnson main event made it seem [...]

tyron diaz header

Tyron Woodley Calls Out Nick Diaz For Big Money Fight At UFC 209

Welterweight champion Tyron “The chosen one” Woodley has been asking for a money fight for a while now. After [...]

ufc 206 max holloway vs anthony pettis

UFC 206 Picks: Interim Title On The Line…For One

The main event of UFC 206 may be tarnished by the fact that former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis missed [...]

donald cowboy cerrone vs matt brown header

UFC 206 Picks: Will Cowboy Outduel The Immortal One?

The new co-main event will likely be just as exciting as the featherweight featured bout. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is [...]

Nick Diaz header

Free At Last! Nick Diaz cleared by Nevada Athletic Commission

ufc 206 swanson vs choi header

UFC 206 Picks: Can Cub Swanson Out Scrap Doo Ho Choi?

UFC 206 is coming this weekend and though we may have lost the stellar main event of Daniel Cormier [...]

Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty

WATCH: Jon Jones Explains Why He Tested Positive For PEDs

Jon Jones speaks on his recent PED issues & UFC.

ryan hall performance header

So, Should We Hate Or Love What Ryan Hall Did At The TUF Finale?

So not too far back you probably came across an article that stated how traditional martial arts [...]

Dana White header

“Pride Goeth Before The Fall” – Is The UFC Setting Itself Up For Failure?

fallout demetrious johnson vs tim elliott header

Fallout: Tim Elliott Deserves Respect, Henry Cejudo Deserved The Win

Well, who saw that coming? I know I said the winner of TUF wouldn’t stand a chance against Demetrious [...]

demetrious johnson is the man header

“Y’all Musta Forgot” Check Out Demetrious Johnson’s Best Finishes Right Here


“P4P”
A couple of weeks ago we put out the pound for pound rankings for the end of 2016. Though [...]

mma athlete association header

Reaction: So What’s This MMA Athletes Association All About?

It looks like the time has finally come. It seems as if the Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association is [...]

