So with my dedication to writing Fallout articles, the chance to speak on Conor McGregor and his quest to become the first major MMA star to cross over and dominate in another combat sport, *cough* Alistair Overeem *cough*, has been a bit out of reach. It’s a strange day to see a UFC champion grow to such heights to be capable of calling out another sport’s pound for pound king. Floyd Mayweather is boxing’s most polarizing figure and the man is retired. Nevertheless, Mayweather still has a target on his back. A fight with Mayweather means money in the bank for both him and his potential opponent. But Conor McGregor is no slouch in producing big bucks in a major pay-per-view event. Both Mayweather and McGregor hold something special that makes even the most casual of combat fans want to tune into one of their fights.